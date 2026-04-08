OUR SERVICES ARE FREE! *** ¡NUESTROS SERVICIOS SON GRATUITOS!
*503-489-8112* Se Habla Español
OUR SERVICES ARE FREE! *** ¡NUESTROS SERVICIOS SON GRATUITOS!
*503-489-8112* Se Habla Español
“We do not offer every plan available in your area. Currently we represent 11 organizations which offer 85 products in your area. Please contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE, or your local State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) to get information on all of your options.”
At Marisol Adamo Insurance, our mission is to help individuals find affordable and Medicare Advantage/Supplement coverage that meets their unique needs. We are committed to providing exceptional customer service helping you navigate the entire Medicare enrollment process, in English or Spanish. Additionally, we provide year-round support to our clients.
I specialize in Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans, and I am fluent in English and Spanish. I also offer Prescription, Dental and Vision plans. My goal is to provide a personal, caring and understanding experience. I will take the time to educate you on the complex Medicare world. I am always happy to help.
At Marisol Adamo Insurance, we believe that every senior and disabled Medicare recipients deserves access to quality Medicare insurance plans. That's why we work with top insurance carriers to offer a wide range of affordable and flexible plans. We also provide personalized support and guidance throughout the entire process, in English or Spanish.
The Medicare Advantage plans that we offer provide comprehensive coverage for seniors and disabled Medicare recipients. You can choose from a range of plans that fit your coverage needs. Call Marisol Adamo Insurance at 503-489-8112 for more information.
The Medicare Supplemental plans cover the gap left by original Medicare. We offer customized plans that meet the needs. Call Marisol Adamo Insurance at 503-489-8112 for more information.
The dental insurance plans offer coverage for routine dental care, including cleanings, fillings, and other dental procedures. Call Marisol Adamo Insurance at 503-489-8112 for more information.
The vision insurance plans offer coverage for routine eye exams, glasses, and contact lenses. Call Marisol Adamo Insurance at 503-489-8112 for more information.
The Hospital Indemnity insurance plans provide cash benefits when you are hospitalized for an injury or illness. It pairs well with Medicare Advantage plans. Call Marisol Adamo Insurance at 503-489-8112 for more information.
The First Diagnosis insurance plans offer an additional benefit that is paid in addition to any other coverage you may have, such as major medical, Medicare Supplement, or Medicare Advantage plans. You can use the payment to cover the direct and indirect costs of cancer. Call Marisol Adamo Insurance at 503-489-8112 for more information.
The Life and Final Expense insurance plans offer peace of mind for you and your family. Call Marisol Adamo Insurance at 503-489-8112 for more information.
I became a Licensed Medicare Agent/Broker because I wanted to help people navigate Medicare with confidence. I began my insurance career in 2016 as a Life Insurance Agent. During COVID, I transitioned to working from home and joined a UnitedHealthcare call center, where I assisted customers with Medicare plan questions and enrollments. It was there that I realized how many people didn’t fully understand their plans or how their benefits worked.
That experience inspired me to start my own business focused on educating people about Medicare and helping them understand their coverage options. My goal is to ensure my clients feel informed and supported as they explore the different parts of Medicare and the benefits of each plan.
I truly enjoy helping people and being a trusted resource for up‑to‑date information in both English and Spanish. In addition to Medicare, I also offer other types of coverage to help my clients stay protected from life’s unexpected events.
Great information for our seniors. If you would like to receive their newsletter every month, call 564-397-3380 or email: sheriffcommunityoutreach@cclark.wa.gov.
For other formats: Clark County ADA Office, Voice 564.397.2322 Relay 711 or 800.833.6388 E-mail ADA@clark.wa.gov
Not affeliated with any of these events. For more information contact event coordinators.
* HATHAWAY PARK* 732 25th Street, Washougal WA, 98671
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neig...
* HATHAWAY PARK* 732 25th Street, Washougal WA, 98671
* ESTHOR SHORT PARK * 605 Esther St, Vancouver, WA 98660
The Vancouver Arts & Music Festival features award-winning musicians, visual artists and performers from Vancouver, our region and around th...
* ESTHOR SHORT PARK * 605 Esther St, Vancouver, WA 98660
* REFLECTION PLAZA * 1703 Main St, Washougal, WA 98671
The City of Washougal is excited to announce the return of the summer Community Market series designed to celebrate local talent, support sm...
* REFLECTION PLAZA * 1703 Main St, Washougal, WA 98671
* TWO RIVERS HERITAGE MUSEUM* 1 Durgan St, Washougal WA, 98671
Come to the Two Rivers Heritage Museum to celebrate WA State’s Museum Day, in honor of America 250!
We’ve got some special surprises in store...
* TWO RIVERS HERITAGE MUSEUM* 1 Durgan St, Washougal WA, 98671
* GROVE FIELD AIRPORT* 632 NE 267th Ave, Camas WA, 98607
Come join us on Thursday, August 27th from 4:00pm-Dusk at Grove Field Airport for our annual Wheels & Wings event. Our Community Appreciatio...
* GROVE FIELD AIRPORT* 632 NE 267th Ave, Camas WA, 98607
Please reach us at 503-489-8112 if you cannot find an answer to your question or contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE.
HMO plans require you to choose a primary care physician and receive referrals to see specialists. PPO plans give you more flexibility to see any provider in-network without needing a referral.
A Medicare Advantage Plan is another way to get your Medicare Part A and Part B coverage. Medicare Advantage Plans, sometimes called “Part C” or “MA” Plans, are offered by Medicare-approved private companies that must follow rules set by Medicare. Most Medicare Advantage Plans include drug coverage (Part D).
Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) is extra insurance you can buy from a private health insurance company to help pay your share of out-of-pocket costs in Original Medicare. Generally, you must have Original Medicare – Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Part B (Medical Insurance) – to buy a Medigap policy.
We love our customers, so feel free to schedule an in-person meeting during normal business hours.
Washougal, Washington, United States
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