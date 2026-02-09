Marisol Adamo Insurance

I became a Licensed Medicare Agent/Broker because I wanted to help people navigate Medicare with confidence. I began my insurance career in 2016 as a Life Insurance Agent. During COVID, I transitioned to working from home and joined a UnitedHealthcare call center, where I assisted customers with Medicare plan questions and enrollments. It was there that I realized how many people didn’t fully understand their plans or how their benefits worked.

That experience inspired me to start my own business focused on educating people about Medicare and helping them understand their coverage options. My goal is to ensure my clients feel informed and supported as they explore the different parts of Medicare and the benefits of each plan.

I truly enjoy helping people and being a trusted resource for up‑to‑date information in both English and Spanish. In addition to Medicare, I also offer other types of coverage to help my clients stay protected from life’s unexpected events.